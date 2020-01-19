Man Uses Pry Tool to Burglarize Near North Side Restaurants: Police

Chicago police are warning restaurant owners about a series of burglaries that have been reported since December and occur at night and in the early morning hours.

In each incident, the offender forces entry through the restaurants' front door using a pry tool and once inside, the burglar removes property and exits, officials said.

The incidents reported took place between Dec. 1 and Jan. 12:

0-100 block of East Ontario St., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in the early morning hours

2000 block of North Clark St., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 in the late evening hours

2000 block of North Cleveland Ave., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in the evening hours

600 block of North Dearborn St., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 in the morning hours

400 block of North Dearborn St., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in the morning hours

200 block of East Illinois St., Tuesday, Dec.31, 2019 in the morning hours

1000 block of West North Ave., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in the early morning hours

Police said they were looking for a male suspect around 45 to 65 years old, who is approximately 6-feet to 6-foot-3, weighs around 185-200 lbs, and was seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department.