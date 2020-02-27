Man Stabbed on Blue Line Near Jackson, Woman in Custody

A 62-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday while riding a CTA Blue Line train near the Jackson station in the Loop.
He was riding the train about 11:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street when he accidentally bumped into a 50-year-old woman, Chicago police said. The woman then pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the thumb.
The man refused medical treatment and is in good condition, police said.
The woman was taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending.
