Man Shot to Death During Fight in Bridgeport

A man was fatally shot during a fight in Bridgeport Tuesday morning.

The man, believed to be 40 to 50 years old, was fighting with a 76-year-old man in the 3100 block of South May Street about 9:40 a.m., Chicago police said.

The older man, who has a FOID card, shot the other man in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The older man was taken into custody and transported to Jesse Brown VA Medical Center for an evaluation. He was listed in good condition.