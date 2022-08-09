North Kenwood

Man Shot in North Kenwood After Confronting Car Thieves

A man was shot early Tuesday in Chicago's North Kenwood neighborhood after confronting three men trying to steal his car, police said.

The man, 38, saw the thieves inside his car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park about 12:15 a.m. and approached them, police said. One them opened fire and shot the man in the leg before fleeing, according to authorities.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was last listed in good condition, police said.

Authorities arrested two suspects and later arrested the third.

Charges were pending.

