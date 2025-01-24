Man shot in confrontation with Chicago police officer in Mount Greenwood

A man was shot by a Chicago police officer during an incident in the city’s Mount Greenwood neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to the Civilian Office for Police Accountability, the incident occurred in the 11000 block of South Millard Avenue just before 4 p.m. when officers received a call of an individual with a weapon at the location.

Upon arrival, police saw a man leaning out of a window. Officers attempted to “de-escalate” the situation, according to authorities.

Ultimately, an officer fired at least one shot, striking the individual.

The individual was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, according to Chicago police.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for observation.

COPA is now investigating the use-of-force incident, and the officer has been placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, in accordance with Chicago police policy.

No further information was available.