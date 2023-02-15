Man Shot During Attempted Robbery Inside High Rise Building in South Loop

A chaotic scene in a south Loop high rise building unfolded overnight, after an attempted robbery ended in a shooting, a large SWAT and police presence and a suspect still at large.

Chicago police say the incident took place at approximately 1:40 a.m. inside of an apartment on the 14th floor of a residential building in the 1300 block of south Wabash street.

According to officials, a 27-year-old male was inside the apartment with several others when one of the attendees attempted to rob the man. The suspect then fired shots, striking the victim in the neck before fleeing the scene.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Photos and video from the scene show a large police and SWAT presence around 1:45 a.m., as officials worked to clear and secure the apartment building while searching for the suspect.

According to Chicago police, no one was in custody and detectives are investigating.