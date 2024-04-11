Man shot at CTA Red Line stop in Roseland

A man was shot and wounded Wednesday at a CTA Red Line station in Roseland on the Far South Side.
The 24-year-old was arguing with another man who fired shots about 9:35 p.m. at the 95th Street Red Line station, Chicago police said.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.
No arrests were reported.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.