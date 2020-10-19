Man Searches for Person Who Summoned Help After Hit-and-Run Crash in Ravenswood

A man is looking for the person who summoned help to the scene after he was struck and hurt in a hit-and-run accident in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood earlier this month.

Steven Milford is bruised and battered, but healing at home after he was hit by a car while walking to a Metra station on Wednesday.

“I remember coming toward a light, and the next thing I did was wake up in an emergency room,” he said. “That was it. I had no clue of a noise or a scream or screeching tires. Nothing.”

Chicago police say that Milford was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Ravenswood and Winnemac. Authorities say the driver made a left turn through the crosswalk and struck Milford, then fled the scene.

Milford was on his way to work when he was hit by the vehicle.

“I’m very fortunate to have a great job. They’ve been very supportive, and I’m going to hopefully start rehabilitation this week,” he said.

Now, he’s looking for the unidentified person who summoned paramedics to the scene after the vehicle fled the crash site.

“I’d like to thank them, because obviously I might not be here if they had not done that,” he said. “In the crazy times we live in, it’s nice to know that there’s still some good things going on.”

Chicago police say no suspects are in custody in the case, and they are still searching for leads in the incident.