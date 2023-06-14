Man reported missing after seeing performance at Chicago's Salt Shed

Nicole Wijs is pleading for her boyfriend Noah Enos to be found safe. It’s been three days since anyone has seen or heard from him.

“I just want to know that he’s alive,” she said. “I just want to know that he’s safe—I’m sure he’s scared, I’m scared.”

The 26-year-old never made it home Monday night after attending a concert at the Salt Shed in Chicago’s Goose Island neighborhood.

“Every possible scenario I can think of is going through my mind and none of it makes sense,” she said. “Absolutely nothing makes sense.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Wijs told NBC Chicago her boyfriend went to the King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard concert with a coworker.

Noah texted her and sent her messages on Snapchat throughout the night, including a picture inside the venue. She said her last message from Noah was around 9 p.m. His phone died about an hour later.

“They did review some of the footage and they saw him and his coworker walking around the venue at about 9:30 p.m. They said the show ended at 10 p.m. so there’s a 30 minute gap that they’re looking into to see maybe where he would have gone into the venue.”

Wijs said Noah’s coworker told her the two got separated as the show was ending. Family and friends have been posting his pictures and sharing the missing person flyer on social media to find him.

“There have been people who post and contacted me saying they saw him at the concert,” she said.

While Chicago police are trying to piece together the timeline of events, Wijs said her boyfriend means the world to her. The two have been together for two years, but have known each other since middle school.

“Incredibly intelligent, charismatic, caring, wonderful person, wonderful boyfriend, wonderful dad to our two dogs,” she said. “Not the type of person that would up and leave without question, without an reason.”

Wijs said Noah had just started a new job at Frontier restaurant in Wicker Park. She told NBC Chicago he and his coworker went out for drinks at Big Star in Wicker Park before taking an Uber to the concert. But where he could be is still a mystery.

“I love you so much. I miss you. I’m sick and I’m crumbling without you,” she cried. “I’m scared. I’m so worried that you’re not safe, wherever you are that you’re not being taken care of and I just want to know that you’re okay—I want you home.”

If you see him please contact Chicago Police Department Area Five Detectives at (312) 746-6554.