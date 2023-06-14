Man reported missing after seeing performance at Chicago's Salt Shed

Police and loved ones are searching for a man who disappeared after seeing a performance at Chicago's Salt Shed this week.

Noah Enos, 26, was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday seeing a concert at the popular Chicago venue located in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was reported missing by his girlfriend and brother.

His girlfriend said Enos was attending a performance by the band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard with a coworker, but his phone died as the concert ended. Nicole Wijs said the coworker told her the pair were separated at the end of the show, and Enos was "nowhere to be found." Prior to the concert, Enos and his coworker were reportedly at Big Star Chicago for drinks.

"Noah’s phone is still dead and he still has not come home. His most recent location is the venue, as that was his last location before his phone died," Wijs wrote on Facebook.

Wijs said security at the venue was inspecting footage for any signs of Enos.

The Salt Shed added that they have "been in touch with the authorities" but asked anyone with information to contact police.

Enos had moved to Chicago in September and worked at a restaurant.

The police report notes that Enos "suffers from depression and anxiety," but Wijs noted that his disappearance is unusual and out of character.

"If you have seen Noah anywhere, have heard from him, or have seen him active on any social media platforms, PLEASE let me know," she wrote. "If anyone knows anything about where he might have ended up, i am begging you to contact me. I have been up all night and all day today looking for him and investigating where he could have ended up. Please help me bring my babe home. This is not like him at all and i am worried sick about him."

Enos was last seen wearing a green flatbill hat with an eye on the front, a charcoal Polo windbreaker jacket, a black T-shirt with white text on it, medium wash blue jeans and tan vans.

Anyone with information on Enos' whereabouts is being asked to call the Chicago Police Department's Area Five SVU at (312) 746-6554.