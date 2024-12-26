Lake County

Man killed when Jeep slams into suburban Lake County home

Authorities have charged the driver with reckless homicide and DUI in the Christmas Eve crash

By NBC Chicago Staff

Authorities have identified a man killed when a Jeep slammed into a suburban Lake County home on Tuesday night.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred in unincorporated Lake Villa just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Jeep left the roadway on West Engle Drive before hitting a residence, leaving one person dead and two others, including the driver, with serious injuries.

A passenger in the car, identified as 22-year-old Axel Maldonado Guerrero, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Witnesses reported that the Jeep was traveling eastbound on West Engle Drive when it veered into the westbound lane. It then veered back into the eastbound lane, left the roadway and crashed into a home.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

A back seat passenger was transported to a hospital with serious injuries in the crash, according to police. The driver, identified as 31-year-old Marcos Corona-Vargas, was hospitalized with serious injuries, and has been charged with reckless homicide and DUI in the crash.

