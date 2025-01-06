Indiana

Man killed in northwest Indiana house fire

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:06 a.m., deputies responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of South Longshore Drive near Fish Lake.

By NBC Chicago Staff

One person died in a house fire on Sunday morning in LaPorte County, Indiana, authorities said.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:06 a.m., deputies responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of South Longshore Drive near Fish Lake. Deputies approached the house, where "excessive smoke prevented them from safely entering to search for any occupants inside."

Once the fire had been extinguished, first responders entered the residence and found one person who had died. The resident was identified as 64-year-old Ronald Conrad.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Sunday.

