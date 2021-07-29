Man Killed in McHenry County Boat Crash, Officials Say

A man died after a boat crashed Wednesday in the Fox River in McHenry County.

Authorities responded to the crash about 5:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Riverview Drive in Holiday Hills, the McHenry County coroner’s office said.

Raymond Jezierski, 58, suffered injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of blunt trauma to his chest.

The coroner’s office and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Office of Law Enforcement are investigating.