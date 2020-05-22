Man Killed, Another Injured in Austin Shooting: Police

A man was killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting in the 100 block of N. Lorel Avenue early Friday morning.

The men were found inside a parked vehicle in Austin on the West Side at around 12:56 a.m., according to Chicago Police.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the neck, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the fatality.

The other is a 19-year-old who was shot in the neck, back, shoulder and arm, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.