Man Injured While Trying to Stop Shoplifter at Loop Target Store

By Chicago Sun-Times

Policía de Chicago

A man was injured Saturday morning while trying to stop a would-be shoplifter at a Target retail store in the Loop, police said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the 25-year-old was inside the store at 1 S. State St. when he confronted a man he believed was shoplifting, according to Chicago police.

The suspected shoplifter pulled a knife from his waistband and swung at the man before fleeing the store and he suffered a laceration, police said.

The injured man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police said officers located the suspected shoplifter and charges were pending.

