Man Hit and Killed While Riding Bike in East Garfield Park

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a car Saturday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 61-year-old man was riding a bicycle across the street at 12:35 a.m. when he was hit by a westbound white 2014 Chrysler 300 in the 3700 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Although he remains unidentified, an autopsy conducted Sunday confirmed he died of his injuries, the medical examiner’s office said. His death has been ruled an accident.

The Chrysler fled the scene northbound on Hamlin Avenue and is expected to have damage to its front area, police said. The male driver hasn’t been identified.

Area North detectives at the police Major Accidents unit are investigating.

Police released a photo of a similar vehicle to the one in question. Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 745-4521.

