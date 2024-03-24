Man found fatally shot on sidewalk in East Chicago, 2 people of interest in custody

East Chicago police officers placed two people of interest into custody following a deadly shooting on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

At around 3:30 p.m. officers were called to the 1000 block of West 145th Street, police said in a Facebook post. Officers arrived at the scene and found an unresponsive man who was bleeding from the head. The victim's name and age will be released one family members receive notification from the Lake County Coroner's Office, authorities stated.

Two people were taken into custody a few blocks away from the crime scene, police said.

The investigation remained underway late Sunday.