Man Fatally Stabbed on CTA Red Line Train in Englewood

A man was fatally stabbed on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood early Monday, police said.

The man, whose age is unknown, was stabbed in the chest by another man during an argument at about 3:05 a.m. on a Red Line train car in the 200 block of West 63rd Street, according to authorities.

The victim ran about a block away to the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue, where police and fire officials were called, authorities said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced, police said.

No arrests were reported, and area detectives are investigating.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the CTA, Red Line trains are bypassing the 63rd Street station due to police activity.

The stabbing comes three days after a violent, attempted armed robbery on a CTA train early Friday in Lincoln Park left multiple people stabbed and in critical condition after the five attackers and the victim engaged in a knife fight. Five people were in custody in that incident.