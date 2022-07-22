Police Investigation Closes CTA's North and Clybourn Red Line Subway Station, Delays Expected

95th-bound Red Line subway trains at the Chicago Transit Authority's North and Clybourn station on the southwest side of Lincoln Park near Old Town are being temporarily re-routed due to a police investigation, officials said Friday.

Live video from the scene shows a large police presence at the station, as well as police tape and officers surrounding the entrance.

Delays for morning commuters are expected, as 95th-bound Red Line trains are temporarily re-routed to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown, the CTA said.

Shuttle buses are available to provide connecting service between Fullerton and State/Lake, according to the CTA.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.