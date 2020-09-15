Man Fatally Shot at North Side CTA Red Line Station, Chicago Police Say

A 26-year-old man is dead after he was shot inside of a CTA station on Tuesday evening, according to Chicago police.

Authorities say the man was standing inside of the Morse CTA Red Line station at approximately 6:12 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up near the station. A person inside the vehicle opened fire, striking the victim in the abdomen.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

The man was taken to St. Francis in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead, authorities say.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.