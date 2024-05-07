Biden, Trump earn victories in Indiana presidential primary

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, already the presumptive nominees for their respective parties, have both won the 2024 Indiana presidential primaries, NBC News projects.

Biden and Trump both had secured the necessary delegates to be their party’s nominees on March 12, leaving the outcome in Indiana secure.

LIVE: Track Indiana primary results here

The race will mark the first time since 1912 that a former president and a sitting president will do battle in the November election. In that race, New Jersey Gov. Woodrow Wilson defeated incumbent President William Howard Taft and former President Theodore Roosevelt.

Biden has faced criticism from within his own party over his age and over his approach to the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, with a group of voters pushing back against his candidacy by voting for other candidates on ballots.

In Indiana, Biden’s name was the only one that appeared on the ballot.

As for the Republicans, Trump’s name was one of two on the primary ballot, with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley still appearing on the state’s ballot despite having dropped out of the race.

Trump is currently facing his own challenges, including a slew of legal battles that includes an ongoing trial in New York over alleged hush money he paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Federal prosecutors have also charged him with leading efforts to undermine the certification of results in the 2020 presidential election, while he also faces state charges in Georgia in relation to that effort.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Trump has blasted the prosecutions as being politically motivated, and has argued before the Supreme Court that he should be given broad immunity from prosecution on those charges.