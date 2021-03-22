A man has been charged with a felony hate crime after he allegedly displayed a "Nazi salute" while shouting "white power" repeatedly at a woman outside a suburban Chicago Walgreens, authorities said.

According to police, the woman was walking back to her vehicle last week outside a Walgreens on Nelson Road in New Lenox. Inside the car were her three children, two of whom are Black, authorities said.

As the woman got to her vehicle, she noticed a man in the vehicle parked next to hers.

According to police, the woman reported seeing the man strike his chest before extending his arm in a "Nazi salute" while yelling "white power" several times at the woman and her children.

The woman took a photo of the man's license plate and reported the incident to police, authorities said.

Thirty-seven-year-old Justyn Giarraputo, of New Lenox, was ultimately arrested at his home and later charged with a felony hate crime and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, police said.

He posted a $5,000 bond Saturday and was released, according to police.

It was not immediately clear if Giarraputo had an attorney.