Man Dies Following Crash With Lake County Plow Truck in Zion

Police haven't said what happened in the moments before the crash

A 28-year-old man died Thursday, three days after he was critically injured in a crash with a Lake County Division of Transportation plow truck, according to authorities.

Jacob Williams, of Winthrop Harbor, was riding as a passenger in an SUV Monday evening when the vehicle and plow truck collided at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Ninth Street, according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek.

Williams was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he was pronounced dead Thursday. Preliminary results of an autopsy performed Friday show that Williams died from blunt force trauma to the head as a result of the crash, the coroner said.

Police haven't said what happened in the moments before the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Zion Police Department, Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the coroner's office.

