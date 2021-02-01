Man Charged With DUI in Fatal Lake Shore Drive Crash

A man has been charged with a fatal crash that killed one of his passengers Saturday on Lake Shore Drive on the North Side.

Manuel Perez, 23, faces one felony count of aggravated DUI, along with multiple misdemeanors and traffic citations, according to Chicago police.

A 24-year-old woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at 6:41 a.m., due to injuries from the crash, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy released Monday ruled her death an accident.

About 3:20 a.m., Perez was rounding a turn in the 3000 block of North Lake Shore Drive when he struck the center concrete barrier with his 2008 Infiniti, according to police.

Perez and two women, both 24, were pinned to their seats, police said. All occupants of the vehicle had to be removed by Chicago fire crews, police said.

Perez and one of the 24-year-old woman were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

Two male passengers, 18 and 41, and the other 24-year-old woman were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital. The woman was later pronounced dead, police said.

All other occupants suffered serious injuries.