Man Charged With 5 Counts of Attempted Murder in Shooting of Chicago Police Officer

A 30-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that wounded a Chicago police officer on the city's West Side, authorities announced Thursday.

Anthony Marks, of the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue, was charged with five counts of attempted first degree murder as well as one felony count of armed habitual criminal, Chicago police said in a statement.

Police said Marks was arrested early Wednesday at his home in the Lawndale neighborhood after firing multiple shots at officers responding to a call of a domestic disturbance.

Authorities said the shooting happened at around 3:45 a.m. Officers were responding to a call for a domestic dispute when police say Marks fired shots at them from a third floor window, striking one in the leg.

"When they arrived, the suspect, who was on a third floor peering out the window, spoke to officers briefly; officers engaged in a conversation," CPD Supt. David Brown said at a news conference on the shooting.

"Officers deployed deescalation tactics but almost immediately the suspect began firing at the officers from a handgun down on the ground level from the third floor, striking one of our officers in the leg," Brown said.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown delivers an update after an officer was shot while responding to a domestic violence call in Lawndale early Wednesday.

The officer was alert after the shooting, Brown said, and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Brown said the officers did not return fire as they proceeded to enter the apartment after the shooting and take Marks into custody. He noted that Marks was previously convicted of felony gun charges.

Officials said Marks' partner, as well as a child that was inside the home at the time, were both unharmed in the domestic incident and shooting.

Brown noted that this was the fourth officer struck by gunfire in the past week, saying it "speaks to the courage, bravery and dedication of the Chicago Police Department and its officers during this unprecedented time."