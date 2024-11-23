Man charged in March home invasion, sexual assault in Oswego

A Lisle man has been charged in the March 2024 home invasion and sexual assault of a woman in Oswego, police announced Saturday.

Larry E. Foster, 31, has been charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual assault and one felony count of criminal trespass to residency in connection to the attack.

According to police, Foster allegedly entered a woman's residence on March 16 before sexually assaulting her.

Though Foster left the residence prior to police arrival, surveillance images that were released to the public showed him inside the woman's residence.

Forensic evidence recovered at the scene implicated Foster as a suspect, with the investigation later determining that the victim was known to Foster, police said.

The Kendall County State's Attorney's Office approved charges for Foster Friday, and he was arrested at his Lisle residence without incident early Saturday morning.

Foster is in custody at Kendall County Jail awaiting a pre-trial hearing. There was no further information available.