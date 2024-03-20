Police searching for suspect in suburban home invasion, sexual assault

Police in suburban Oswego are searching for a man who is suspected in a home invasion and sexual assault of a woman that occurred Saturday.

According to authorities, a woman reported that an unknown man entered her residence in the 0-300 block of South Adams and sexually assaulted her. While police were called to the location, the suspect left the scene prior to their arrival.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Surveillance video captured the suspect inside the residence, which police say he appears to have entered through an unlocked door.

Police have released surveillance images of a red sedan that may have been driven by the suspect, along with images of the suspect inside the residence.

Nearby residents are left feeling shaken up and concerned following the attack.

"It is very scary, living right next to where it happened. I have a 4-year-old," neighbor Tamar Smith said. "Just to know that someone invaded your home like that, I can only imagine how she feels."

In wake of the home invasion, police are reminding residents to lock doors and windows, be aware of surroundings and make sure any alarm or home surveillance systems are operational.

"I am really concerned. I do have a daughter and a granddaughter, so I don't want them to get hurt," Roland Saka told NBC Chicago.

Police said evidence collected at the scene is being processed and information has been shared with law enforcement partners.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Oswego Police Detective Shane Burgwald at 630-330-3435 or via e-mail at sburgwald@oswegoil.org.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via the Kendall County Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999.