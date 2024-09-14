Man charged in connection with robberies, home invasions on Southwest Side

A man has been charged in connection with a series of armed robberies and home invasions reported this week on the Southwest Side.

Kentrell Brown, 26, of the Woodlawn neighborhood faces three felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count each of home invasion, vehicular hijacking and kidnapping, Chicago police said.

Brown was identified as one of the people involved in four incidents, reported over an hour and a half, early Thursday morning.

About 1:05 a.m., a 29-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in the 4900 block of South Western Avenue in Gage Park.

About 1:15 a.m., a 20-year-old man and his 56-year-old mother were in a vehicle in the 6200 block of South Kolin Avenue in the West Lawn neighborhood when they were confronted by two gunmen who took their property and followed them into a home.

A friend of the family who lives across the street said the gunman forced the victims into their home at gunpoint.

Once inside, they robbed them again, sparking an exchange of gunfire between the victims and the attackers, who eventually got away, police said.

About 1:40 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was getting out of a car in the 3300 block of West 59th Place in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood when the assailants exited a black SUV that pulled up behind him and demanded his property before forcing him into a home and robbing him, police said. The robbers fled in the same SUV.

About 2:35 a.m., the assailants forcibly took a vehicle from a 42-year-old man in the 3600 block of West 38th Street in Archer Heights, police said.

Brown was arrested about 30 minutes later in the 3500 block of West 47th Street.

He is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.