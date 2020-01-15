Brighton Park

Man Charged in Brighton Park Hit-and-Run

Chicago police

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a Dec. 28 hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Guillermo Salgado Jr., of Gage Park, was charged Sunday with one count of failure to report a car accident resulting in injury and a count of leaving the scene of an accident, both felonies, Chicago police said.

About 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28, police allege that Salgado Jr. was driving a red 2011 Jeep Patriot when he struck a 73-year-old man at a crosswalk in the 4400 block of South California Avenue, police said. He then fled the scene of the crash.

Local

Cannabis in Illinois 1 hour ago

Illinois Warns Shops Against Stockpiling Weed Amid Shortages

south shore 1 hour ago

Cook County Marks 19th Cold-Related Death This Season

He turned himself in to CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit Jan. 12, and was identified as the driver of a red Jeep that struck and critically injured the 73-year-old man, police said.

Salgado Jr. remains in custody and is due in Central Bond Court Wednesday.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Brighton Park
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us