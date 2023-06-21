Man charged in connection to hit-and-run crash that injured 4 outside Guaranteed Rate Field

A 20-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly struck four people with his sedan just outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday shortly before the White Sox game, leaving all of the victims seriously injured.

According to police, 20-year-old Condelarious Garcia of the 4200 block of South Union Avenue has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated reckless driving and one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license.

Garcia was issued three other citations for failure to reduce speed, operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration.

According to Chicago police, the incident took place at 6:22 p.m. in the 300 block of West 35th Street, as fans were entering the game.

Officials say the driver, who was traveling eastbound on 35th Street, struck four people before fleeing the scene. One of those hit, a male, was flung over the car and sent through the vehicle's sunroof as it fled onto the Dan Ryan Expressway, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was last listed in serious condition, authorities said.

Two other victims, a 51-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both of whom were hit by the vehicle, were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, police said.

A 24-year-old man was also struck, and was transported in fair condition.

According to officials, the driver fled the scene and crashed on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 45th Street. The male driver and three other males in the car, ranging in age from 20 to 25, were taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition, where they remain in police custody, Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Fred Melean said during a press conference Tuesday.

“It’s highly unusual for how many Sox games have gone on that something like this has occurred,” Melean said, adding that the pedestrians who were struck were on their way to the game.

Melean also said during the press concurrence there was no reason to believe that the incident was targeted, and said police were investigating if the vehicle was stolen.

No further details about investigation were immediately provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.