3 hospitalized after being struck by vehicle near Guaranteed Rate Field

Chicago fire officials say that three people have been hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle near Guaranteed Rate Field prior to Tuesday's game between the White Sox and Texas Rangers.

According to officials, all three victims were transported to area hospitals after they were struck by a vehicle outside of the ballpark.

The conditions of those individuals are currently unknown.

Illinois State Police have shut down the entrance ramps onto the Dan Ryan Expressway in the outbound lanes, and traffic backups are being reported to 31st Street, according to Total Traffic.

There is no confirmed information on the whereabouts of a suspect in the case.

The White Sox have a scheduled 7:10 p.m. first pitch against the Texas Rangers at the ballpark Tuesday night.

We will update this story with new details as they become available.