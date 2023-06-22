Man accused of striking, injuring 4 in hit-and-run near Guaranteed Rate Field to appear in court

The man accused of striking and seriously injuring at least four people with a car in front of Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday just before the White Sox game is expected to appear in bond court at 12 p.m. Thursday.

Condelarious Garcia, 20, of Chicago, has been charged with with four felony counts of aggravated reckless driving and one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license, Chicago police said. Garcia was also issued three citations for failure to reduce speed, operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration.

According to Chicago police, the incident took place at 6:22 p.m. in the 300 block of West 35th Street, as fans were entering the game.

Officials say Garcia, who was behind the wheel of a silver sedan and heading eastbound on 35th Street, struck four pedestrians before fleeing the scene.

One of those hit was die-hard White Sox fan Charles Janczy, 64. Janczy was flung over the car and sent through the vehicle's sunroof as it fled onto the Dan Ryan Expressway, police said.

"I crossed the street, and next thing I know, I get hit by a car," Janczy told NBC Chicago, from his hospital bed.

Janczy said he never remembered seeing a car, and had flown into the vehicle's sunroof headfirst before he could process what had happened.

"I could hear the occupants of the car talking amongst themselves a little bit about the cops all over them. One of them asked me a couple of times I think if I was alright," Janczy said.

Officials say Janczy, an Evanston native and White Sox season ticket holder, could be released from the hospital as early as Thursday as he recovers from fractured ribs, bruising and swelling.

"I think in a way going through the sunroof thing might have actually been a blessing, because I might have gotten thrown off the car and hit my head," Janczy said.

Two other victims, a 51-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both of whom were hit by the vehicle, were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, police said.

A 24-year-old man was also struck, and was transported in fair condition.

After fleeing the scene, Garcia eventually crashed the vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 45th Street. Three other males in the car, ranging in age from 20 to 25, were taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition, where they remain in police custody, Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Fred Melean said during a press conference Tuesday.

“It’s highly unusual for how many Sox games have gone on that something like this has occurred,” Melean said, adding that the pedestrians who were struck were on their way to the game.

Melean also said during the press concurrence there was no reason to believe that the incident was targeted, and said police were investigating if the vehicle was stolen.