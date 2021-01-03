Barrington Hills

Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Woman Inside Vehicle in Barrington Hills

Illinois State Police

A 50-year-old Barrington man was charged in the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old Sleepy Hollow woman Jan. 1 in suburban Barrington Hills.

John Breseman was charged with first degree murder according to the Cook County State’s attorney’s office.

Breseman allegedly placed an emergency call about 1:34 a.m. Jan. 1, admitting to shooting his passenger, Christina Czuj of Sleepy Hallow, while driving west on the ramp from Interstate 90 to Barrington Road, according to Illinois State police. He was taken into custody without an incident.

Breseman remains in custody at the Cook County jail.

