Kathleen Zellner

‘Making a Murderer' Attorney Kathleen Zellner Sells Chicago-Area Home

Kathleen Zellner, Chicago area attorney featured in the "Making a Murderer" docuseries, and her husband Robert sold their Wheaton mansion for $1.75 million this month.

The home in Chicago's western suburbs closed on Feb. 11 after being listed for 211 days, though removed periodically to be entered as a private listing, according to listing agent Pattie Murray of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

"The home was designed and custom built by the owners inspired by the architecture of upstate New York  and features  7,300+ square feet.  It was built very far back from the road on a 4+ acre wooded lot with a gated entry," Murray said. "The home was expertly designed and beautifully constructed with all top of the line features and construction."

The attorney's home features 12-foot ceilings on the first floor, as well as 10-foot ceilings on the second floor, according to Murray. There are eight fireplaces, hardwood floors and a circular staircase.

In the finished basement, Murray said there is a custom mural, theater area, wine room, exercise area and billiard area.

In one of Zellner's most high-profile cases, she represented Steven Avery in a Netflix docuseries, who is serving a life sentence for the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach. 

Zellner, who owns the Kathleen T. Zellner & Associates law firm in Downer's Grove, has worked with wrongful convictions for 23 years, trying cases in civil rights violations, medical malpractice, prisoner abuse, criminal appeals, post-conviction and habeas actions.

According to the firm's website, Zellner is actively working on cases for Avery, Mario Casciaro and Melissa Calusinski. Over the years, she has defended clients such as Kevin Fox, Joseph Burrows and Roscetti.

Kathleen Zellner
