‘Major delays' reported on several CTA train lines due to emergency crews on downtown tracks

Trains on nearly all Chicago Transit Authority lines experienced delays Friday morning due to fire department activity on downtown tracks.

According to the CTA, major delays were reported on Brown, Green, Orange, Purple and Pink line trains after fire department crews were on the tracks near Adams and Wabash.

The reason for the fire department activity remained unclear as of 8 a.m. Friday, but the CTA had earlier reported issued with "track conditions."

Brown Line trains were also rerouted via the Inner Loop track as crews worked to restore service, the CTA said.

By 8:30 a.m., the transit agency said trains were running with "delays and limited service."

[Major Delays] Brown, Green, Orange, Purple & Pink Line trains are experiencing delays due to fire department activity near Adams/Wabash. — CTA service alerts (@ctaalert) June 21, 2024

[Significant Delays] Brown Line trains have been rerouted via in the Inner Loop track due to fire department activity. Crews working to restore service. — CTA service alerts (@ctaalert) June 21, 2024