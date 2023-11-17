Magnificent Mile Lights Festival 2023: Time, location, street closures and Santa

One of Chicago’s biggest holiday celebrations is coming to town this weekend.

The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is back Saturday to kick off the holiday season. Marvel at the one million lights to be illuminated by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. The parade features 385 marching band members, 40 floats, three giant helium balloons, celebrity performances and Santa Claus making their way down North Michigan Avenue.

When is the Lights Festival?

The festival begins with Lights Festival Lane from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This part of the event is a festive thoroughfare where visitors can explore various booths and activities in Pioneer Court at 401 N. Michigan Ave. Snap a photo with Santa, sample Dunkin’ Donuts holiday drinks, try out the NASCAR booth’s simulator and more.

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m., and the Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular show over the Chicago River is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Where is the parade?

The parade takes place along North Michigan Avenue, starting at Oak Street and ending at Wacker Drive.

Who will be performing?

Watch holiday performances full of joy by Sister Sledge, The Funky Bunch, The Sugar Hill Gang and Colin Stough from American Idol. The event features 385 marching band members performing down Michigan Avenue. Santa will ride on the grand finale float.

Will streets close for the parade?

The DuSable Bridge will close as early as 3:30 p.m. to prepare for the parade. The section of North Michigan Avenue between Oak Street and Wacker Drive will close as early as 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.