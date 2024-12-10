Macy's ‘Santaland:' What to know about the free Chicago holiday attraction

"Santaland" at Macy's on State Street in Chicago is officially up and running for the 2024 holiday season, with reservations open for the free attraction.

The event, which takes place on the fifth floor at 111 N. State Street, offers guests the chance to meet the "busiest man of the season" -- Santa, of course -- with festive decorations and a photo opportunity. Photos and video posted to social media show part of the floor transformed into Santa's workshop, with holiday scenes and more.

According to organizers, reservations are required, and can be made up to five days in advance. As many as nine people can be included in each reservation, organizers said. Weekends are busiest, organizers said, with average wait times between 30 and 90 minutes.

Reservations for the attraction are free, organizers said. Photos will be available for purchase with packages starting at $39.99.

The event is part of a series of holiday pop-ups by Macy's at different locations across the U.S., including New York, San Francisco and Philadelphia.

Another iconic Chicago Macy's holiday tradition, reservations at the Walnut Room -- where diners can snap pictures with a decorated, 40-foot tree -- are open through Jan. 12. The 2024 menu for the event features traditional holiday favorites like Mrs. Hering's 1890 Original Chicken Pot Pie, along with a kid's menu, festive holiday desserts like a "Build Your Own Snowman," a Holiday Yule Log and more. The full 2024 menu can be found here.

More holiday happenings in Chicago can be found here.