Chicago Macy's Walnut Room opens 2024 holiday reservations, reveals special menu

Holiday reservations for Chicago's iconic Walnut Room at Macy's on State Street are officially open.

According to an announcement, reservations went live at 9 a.m. Friday, with the 2024 holiday season at the Walnut Room opening Nov. 2, lasting through Jan. 12.

Macy's Walnut Room on Friday also revealed its 2024 menu for the event, which features traditional holiday favorites like Mrs. Hering's 1890 Original Chicken Pot Pie, along with a kid's menu, festive holiday desserts like a "Build Your Own Snowman," a Holiday Yule Log and more. The full 2024 menu can be found here.

The first and longest-running restaurant to ever open in a department store, the Walnut Room is located in Macy’s at 111 N. State St. Diners enjoy their meals in the 17,000-square-foot dining room sitting around the brightly decorated, 45-foot "Great Tree," which will be lit starting Nov. 2.

Reservation times are limited to 90 minutes, organizers said.

Guests of all ages without reservations may get a seat at a limited number of high-top seats at the wine bar. Otherwise, those hoping to snap a photo of the tree without eating at the restaurant can visit a selfie spot located outside of the restaurant.

More information and how to book holiday reservations at the Walnut Room can be found here.