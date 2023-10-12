Lyons police help bust nationwide retail theft operation

Authorities in suburban Lyons are releasing details after a massive nationwide theft ring was busted this week, with an estimated $5 million of merchandise recovered.

At first glance, it looks like the back room at a high-end retailer with boxes of shoes stacked in neat rows, but investigators say there was no store on the 5400 block of West Roosevelt in suburban Lyons.

Instead, it was a warehouse for a nationwide theft operation.

“They referred to this as 'the motherlode,' said Lyons Police Chief Tom Herion.

He, along with the city’s mayor and railroad police showed off some of the recovered goods at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

"They had a showroom set up in the warehouse, with all Nike shoes," Herion said. "I mean, there are a pair of Air Jordans here, originals, that are worth over $2,000."

Two Cicero men are now in custody in connection with the alleged theft ring. Edwin Aguirre-Ramirez and Erik Lujano-Bautista both are both charged with burglary. Lujano-Bautista is also facing possession of stolen property charges.

All charges are Class 2 felonies, according to police.

Photographs taken by law enforcement helped crack the case, picturing the suspects loading and unloading trucks. Three more men were arrested but have been released. More charges are expected in coming days.

The total value of the goods? A staggering $5 million.

The initial tip came after thieves broke into a semi-truck in September. A short time later, the trailer was stolen.

“The suspects returned within 24 hours, hooked up the trailer, made off with the trailer and its cargo, which consisted of 809 cartons valued at $42,000, which consisted mostly of toys,” said Lyons Mayor Chris Getty.

Now Lyons Police are working with the railroads and other law enforcement agencies, hoping to make connections between this operation and organized thefts nationwide.

Chief Herion said there is evidence of ties Tennessee and Arkansas now.

“It could go as far as California and North Carolina,” he said.