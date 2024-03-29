Lucky family in Illinois wins $12 million on scratch-off ticket bought at suburban grocery store

An Illinois family is feeling lucky well after St. Patrick's Day thanks to a $12 million jackpot won on a scratch-off ticket purchased at a suburban grocery store.

The "20 Years of Cash" ticket was purchased at Jewel-Osco in Niles, located at 7900 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The lucky player who won told the Illinois Lottery that his two sons often give him grief whenever he decides to buy lottery tickets, though they are now sharing the fortunate prize.

“I immediately called my son and squealed ‘I think I won big!’ Next thing I know, he’s yelling at his fiancée to get out of the bathroom so they could come over to see the ticket,” the winner said.

After the player's son rushed over to see what was indeed an incredible win on the scratch-off, the family was able to celebrate the tremendous occasion.

As for what's next after the win, a big family vacation is in the works for a group celebration.

For selling the winning ticket, the Niles Jewel-Osco will receive a bonus of 1% of the winning prize amount, or $120,000 in this instance.

According to the Illinois Lottery, more than 16 million instant lottery tickets have been sold this year, amounting to over $402 million in winnings for players.



More information on games offered by the lottery can be found here.