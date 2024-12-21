Lombard DMV now offering renewal services at 24/7 kiosk

One of the state's busiest DMVs is now offering some services 24 hours a day, seven days a week at a drive-thru kiosk, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said.

The DMV reopened this week at 837 Westmore-Meyers Road, Unit A2, inside the same shopping center as the previous location.

The addition to the revamped facility comes amid an effort to meet high demand at the location, which processed over 134,000 vehicle transactions in 2023, more than any other DMV in Illinois.

The DMV also processed nearly 125,000 driver-related services, the most of any DMV outside of Chicago, according to Giannoulias' office.

“The new facility will pair the efficiency of our ‘One-Stop-Shop’ model with the convenience of our ‘Fast-Lane’ kiosk initiative to create new synergies to the benefit of our customers and employees," Giannoulias said.

Among the amenities included at the new facility are 18 EV charging stations, a payment station included with all 30 customer service stations and 24/7 services where drivers can renew vehicle registrations, obtain license plate stickers and renew their driver’s licenses.