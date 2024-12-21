Lombard

Lombard DMV now offering renewal services at 24/7 kiosk

The 24/7 kiosk offers renewal services for vehicle registrations and driver's licenses

One of the state's busiest DMVs is now offering some services 24 hours a day, seven days a week at a drive-thru kiosk, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said.

The DMV reopened this week at 837 Westmore-Meyers Road, Unit A2, inside the same shopping center as the previous location.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The addition to the revamped facility comes amid an effort to meet high demand at the location, which processed over 134,000 vehicle transactions in 2023, more than any other DMV in Illinois.

The DMV also processed nearly 125,000 driver-related services, the most of any DMV outside of Chicago, according to Giannoulias' office.

“The new facility will pair the efficiency of our ‘One-Stop-Shop’ model with the convenience of our ‘Fast-Lane’ kiosk initiative to create new synergies to the benefit of our customers and employees," Giannoulias said.

Among the amenities included at the new facility are 18 EV charging stations, a payment station included with all 30 customer service stations and 24/7 services where drivers can renew vehicle registrations, obtain license plate stickers and renew their driver’s licenses.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Lombard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us