Why is it so hard to get a Real ID appointment? What to know as deadline nears

As the federal Real ID deadline is just over two months away, many Illinois residents scrambling to secure an appointment are having trouble doing so.

This comes as officials are encouraging residents to ensure that they really need a Real ID before aiming to book an appointment.

Officials are reminding residents that while the deadline for Real IDs being required to board a domestic flight or enter a secure federal building is May 7, Real IDs can still be acquired after that date.

Additionally, individuals who have a valid passport are able to use that as acceptable identification for a domestic flight or entrance to a secure federal building if they do not have a Real ID.

The reminder to residents was posted at the top of the Illinois Secretary of State websites, with some DMVs offering REAL ID-only services on Saturdays leading up to the deadline.

To apply for Real ID in Illinois, you’ll need the following items:

Proof of identity and U.S. citizenship or lawful status. Bring in one of the following documents: an original or certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate; a U.S. passport or passport card; an Employment Authorization Document, Form I-766; a Permanent Resident Card, Form I-551; or an unexpired foreign passport with affixed visa and approved Form I-94. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart. Proof of full Social Security number (SSN). Bring in one of the following documents: a Social Security card; W-2; pay stub or printed electronic deposit receipt bearing your name and full SSN; SSA-1099 Form; or Non-SSA-1099 Form. Original documents are required. Two (2) residency documents. This includes documents such as a utility bill, rental agreement, mortgage bill or medical document. Hard copy documents are required. Images from a cellphone are not accepted, but you may print the image (ex: bank statement) and provide the printed copy. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart. Proof of signature. This includes documents such as credit/debit card, cancelled check or current Illinois DL/ID. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart.

The cards will carry the same cost of $30 as regular driver’s licenses and ID cards.