One of the largest music festivals in the world is set to get underway in Chicago this week as approximately 400,000 people will descend on Grant Park for Lollapalooza, beginning Thursday.

Road closures for the music festival, which features eight stages and more than 170 performances including headliners Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, began last month, with the final few set to go into effect Wednesday, officials said.

Here's an overview of which roads are closed for the four-day festival, and how long the closures will last:

Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive through Sunday, Aug. 13

Balbo Drive to Michigan Avenue to Columbus through Monday, Aug. 7

Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive through Saturday, Aug. 12

Jackson Drive to Michigan Avenue to Columbus through Monday, Aug. 7

Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt through Monday, Aug. 7

Additional northbound center lanes on Columbus from 13 th Street to Roosevelt Road through Monday, Aug. 7

Street to Roosevelt Road through Monday, Aug. 7 Ida B. Wells / Congress Pkwy/Circle is closed from Michigan to Columbus through Monday, Aug. 7.

Monroe Street from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed Wednesday, Aug. 2 through 6:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at 7 a.m.

According to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, geofencing boundaries will be set up for rideshares, taxis, car services and pedicabs from DuSable Lake Shore Drive State Street, and Wacker Drive to 14th Street.

As part of those boundaries, the following will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 3 - 6:

No pick-ups and drop–offs on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, including on-ramps, off-ramps, medians, turning lanes, shoulders, and emergency pull-offs

No vehicles, stopping, standing, or parking in bus or bicycle lanes, fire lanes, sidewalk crossings, etc.

No vehicles are allowed on S. Indiana Ave for pick-up, drop-off, or standing

Wacker Place between Wabash thru the area just west of Michigan will be allowed for access serving the area hotels at the edge of the restricted zone. Onsite hotel vehicle operations on private property are not prohibited

Pedicabs are allowed only to pick-up and drop-off on Randolph West of Michigan Ave. Pedicabs are NOT allowed along the other restricted streets including Columbus, State, Michigan, Roosevelt, or Randolph east of Michigan

Both the CTA and Metra are set to add additional service Thursday through Sunday as well.

According to officials, "Metra will provide extra trains with added railcars for expanded capacity and adjust schedules on most lines to accommodate the anticipated demand for ridership." For CTA riders, the Loop lines, along with the Blue and Red lines will get ticketholders the closest to Grant Park.

According to officials, "Yellow Line service will be extended until midnight each night, and various bus routes will connect between Metra trains at Chicago Union Station or Ogilvie Transportation Center with Grant Park," officials said.

Alcohol is banned on all Metra trains during the festival, and Metra officials are asking passengers to refrain from bringing backpacks or water bottles on trains throughout the event.

"Metra riders should also be advised that due to the expected increase in ridership, Metra may not be able to accommodate bicycles onboard and conductors can refuse boarding to bicyclists," a press release from CTA and Metra said.