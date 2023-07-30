Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza street closures begin ahead of annual festival

Street closures in downtown Chicago are beginning this week as preparations continue for Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

The annual festival will get underway Thursday, with Billie Eilish taking the stage, but street closures will get underway in the days before she begins her set.

In fact, Balbo Drive is already closed between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive in preparation for the festival. Jackson Drive is also closed between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to officials with the city of Chicago.

More closures are set to get underway on Monday at 8 p.m., when Columbus Drive will close between Monroe and Roosevelt.

Northbound center lanes will also close on Columbus between Roosevelt Road and 13th Street, according to officials.

The annual festival will get underway on Thursday with Eilish, with Karol G, Carly Rae Jepsen and Diplo among the performers.

Other headliners include Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del Rey, with the last two artists headlining the final day of the festival on Sunday.

More information can be found on Lollapalooza’s website.

