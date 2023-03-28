Day-By-Day Lineup, Headliners Revealed for Lollapalooza

After the lineup of all the artists slated to perform at Lollapalooza, Chicago's flagship summer music festival, was released last week, fans were left wondering when their favorite artist would take the stage.

On Tuesday, officials for Lollapalooza released the day-by-day lineup, offering some clarity to festival-goers who aren't looking to get a 4-day pass for the event scheduled for Aug. 3 to Aug. 6 in Grant Park.

Billie Eilish and Karol G serve as the festival's two main headliners on Thursday, while Kendrick Lamar and The 1975 headline Friday evening's slate.

Saturday's performances will be headlined by Odesza and Tomorrow x Together before the festival concludes on Sunday evening with headline shows from Lana Del Rey and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

General admission two-day ticket bundles and one-day passes go on sale on Lollapalooza's website Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Although the day-by-day lineup is now released, the schedule and stage location for each day's performances are yet to be determined.

The lineup also includes Fred again.., Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, J.I.D., Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and more than 100 other artists.

Four-day passes remain available on Lollapalooza's website, with general admission passes starting at $365.

Last year, the event drew performances from major artists like Dua Lipa, J. Cole, j-hope, Green Day, Metallica, in addition to other popular artists like Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Kygo and Charli XCX

The company behind the festival most recently agreed to another 10-year contract with Chicago, meaning the four-day music event will be in the city for at least another decade. Under the terms of the contract, the maximum number of attendees for the festival at any time can't exceed 115,000.

Chicago's 2023 summer event schedule is already packed, with Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park scheduled for July 21-23, and a NASCAR street race slated to take over downtown Chicago streets during the Fourth of July weekend.

Chicago's longstanding event, the Taste of Chicago, which usually occurs in July, will take place later in the summer, in September.

