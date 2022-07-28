Lollapalooza 2022: Security, Street Closures, Lineup, COVID Guidelines and More

Lollapalooza will kick off in Chicago Thursday, marking the start of four days of music in the city and what is considered one of the largest music festivals in the world.

The event, which will bring some of the biggest artists in music to Chicago's Grant Park, comes with a number of precautions, street closures and new guidelines as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to the city.

Whether you're attending or simply planning to be in the city during the event there are some things to know.

Here's a look:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When is Lolla?

Lollapalooza will hit Chicago's Grant Park July 28-31.

Street Closures

Street closures for Lollapalooza have been underway for days in Chicago in the lead-up to the event.

The following street closures are or will be in effect:

Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: closed currently through Aug. 7 The Balbo closure will extend to Michigan Avenue on July 25 at 8 p.m. and will remain closed through Aug. 1

Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: closed Monday morning through Aug. 6 The Jackson closure extends to Michigan Avenue on July 25 at 8 p.m. and will remain closed through Aug. 1

Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt: closed July 25 at 8 p.m. through Aug. 1 The Columbus closure will extend to Randolph Street on July 27 at 11:59 p.m. and continues through Aug. 1 NOTE: Additional northbound center lanes on Columbus from 13 th Street to Roosevelt Road will be closed on July 25 at 8 p.m., with Columbus reopening on Aug. 1

Ida B Wells from Michigan to Columbus: closed July 25 at 8 p.m. through Aug. 1

Monroe Street from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: closed July 27 at 11:59 p.m. through 6:30 a.m. Aug. 1

Lineup

Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day are slated to headline the four-day festival, as well as other popular artists like Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Kygo and Doja Cat. In total, the event will bring 170 artists to nine stages.

Here's the full lineup:

Your 2022 Lineup is here! 🙌 4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/RSBzzOgXHp — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2022

Tickets

Single-day tickets for Chicago's Grant Park music festival range from $125 for General Admission tickets to $4,200 for a 4-day Platinum Pass, all of which are already on sale.

General Admission+ tickets are selling for $225, which includes shade and seating in two private groves near Buckingham Fountain, premium restrooms and a full-service bar with preferred pricing.

New general admission ticket bundles are also available, with two-day and three-day passes joining the collection. Two single-day passes will retail for $220, and three single-day passes will go for $330 on the festival's website.

Aftershows

The week leading up to the festival, Chicago venues will see popular artists from Lollapalooza hit their stages, with the aftershow schedule released Tuesday.

The House of Blues, Metro and Aragon Ballroom, among other spots, will host performers like The Wombats, Wallows, The Regrettes, Zhu, Fletcher and Beach Bunny from July 26-31.

Green Day, Lollapalooza's Sunday headliner is also putting on a Lollapalooza Aftershow in Chicago.

Here's the full schedule:

Your #Lolla Aftershows! ✌️ Tickets go on sale THIS Friday, June 3rd at 10am CT: https://t.co/JVGpqBR2PR pic.twitter.com/jKNYWadVxr — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) May 31, 2022

Tickets are on sale for the aftershows here.

COVID Guidelines

There is no requirement to provide a negative COVID-19 test or show proof of vaccination to get in this year.

Chicago's Department of Public Health advised people to wear masks in indoor public settings and stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, including booster shots. Those who experience symptoms are encouraged to not attend events, but instead stay home and get tested, CDPH stated.

Also, anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or tested positive within the five days prior to an event should not attend, even if they've been vaccinated, according to health officials.

CDPH's primary concern, it stated on Twitter, is those who are immunocompromised, individuals with underlying conditions and those who aren't up-to-date on vaccinations. The aforementioned individuals should avoid non-essential large gatherings, health officials say.

ATTN CHI RESIDENTS: Lollapalooza 🎸and other FUN summer events are just around the corner.



Please be mindful of current COVID guidelines to keep you and your friends and families safe! We want the best outcome by lowering COVID infection spread.



🧵1/2 pic.twitter.com/upBK9zp6MC — CDPH | Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) July 25, 2022

Illinois and Chicago eased their COVID restrictions, lifting their indoor mask and proof of vaccination requirements in late February. Lollapalooza is billed, among many other summer festivals, to return to its pre-pandemic size and scope.

Security

Lollapalooza's website says the event "works closely with local, state, and federal authorities to ensure the safest possible experience."

There will be both uniformed and plain-clothed security throughout the event, organizers said.

Here is Lolla's latest bag policy:

ALL bags will be searched before entry.

All bags must be fully CLEAR and made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc, and be no larger than 12” x 12” x 6” ONLY . Bags will be restricted to small purses, totes and drawstring bags only. Backpacks and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited.

. Bags will be restricted to small purses, totes and drawstring bags only. Backpacks and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited. Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 4.5” x 5.5” or smaller do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket.

do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket. Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir.

A number of items will not be allowed in the venue this year. Here's a look at what is and isn't prohibited:

The following items are ALLOWED:

CLEAR bags made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc, and no larger than 12" x 12" x 6". Small clutch purses and fanny packs with no more than 1 pocket. Clutch purses no larger than 4.5" x 5.5 (See Full Bag Policy Below)

Baby Strollers

Frisbees

Binoculars

Blankets, Sheets, Towels

Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed)

EMPTY reusable water bottles and hydration packs, and plastic or aluminum water bottles

reusable water bottles and hydration packs, and plastic or aluminum water bottles Sunscreen in non-aerosol containers is allowed in the size of 3.4 ounces or less

Prescription Medicine Requirements:

Anyone needing prescription medicine at the festival must present the pharmacy-labeled container which states the prescription, dosage, and patient name to our medical staff at each entrance gate. Patrons are only allowed a sufficient supply of the prescribed medication for that day.

Medicines needing to be inhaled or smoked are prohibited unless in a prescribed inhaler.

Over the counter medications are allowed in a sufficient supply for the day. Bottle contents will be verified by medical personnel at the entry gates.

The following items are PROHIBITED: