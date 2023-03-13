Chicago's 2023 Summer Festivals, Event Lineup Announced: Full List

The city of Chicago has announced its lineup of 2023 summer festivals and events, with more than a dozen events filled with music, food and more on the docket. And while the major, longstanding city-sponsored events are slated to return, at least one of them is coming with big changes: The Taste of Chicago.

Taste of Chicago — a hot topic among fans, politicos and social media for nearly a week after Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s recent announcement about moving the festival to Navy Pier — will return to its home in Grant Park, according to the announcement from the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

The dates of the festival however, have changed. According to the city, the Taste of Chicago is now scheduled to take place in September to accommodate the NASCAR racing extravaganza in the lakefront park over the 4th of July weekend.

The Taste’s three neighborhood pop-ups will, however, take place once a month June through August.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"In an effort to continue reimagining the Taste of Chicago in a post-pandemic world, DCASE along with its partners have been working to evaluate several possible locations and dates for the event," the release says. "Moving this iconic event to the tail end of summer will prolong our vibrant festival season and spur additional tourism and economic activity downtown."

"The summer doesn't have to begin and end with Memorial and Labor Day," the release goes on to say.

The Navy Pier controversy was coupled with the news that public use of Grant Park would be impacted by the NASCAR Cup Series requiring a shutdown of part of the park for 14 days — from June 22 to July 5. The park would also face periods of limited access to accommodate Lollapalooza setup and run dates later in July and August and the Suenos music festival in May.

Here's the full list of 2023 spring and summer festivals and events, which the city says is subject to change: