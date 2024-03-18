Lollapalooza to release 2024 lineup on Tuesday

The news many concertgoers have been eagerly awaiting will come Tuesday as Lollapalooza organizers reveal this year's lineup.

While the four-day festival typically hosts some of the world's most prominent artists, who exactly will take the stage remains under wraps. It's not known what time the lineup will be released.

But there is a way to be among the first to find out. You can do so by signing up for email or text alerts on the Lollapalooza website.

The festival, which draws an estimated 400,000 people to Grant Park each summer, runs from Aug. 1 to 4 this year. While the list of artists will be revealed Tuesday, you won't be able to buy tickets quite yet.

The company behind the festival most recently agreed to another 10-year contract with Chicago, meaning the four-day music event will be in the city for at least another decade. Under the terms of the contract, the maximum number of attendees for the festival at any time can't exceed 115,000.

Last year, Lollapalooza hosted around 40 performers each day - including a number of big names. Headliners included Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.