Lockdown reported at Dundee-Crown High School in Chicago suburb

Dundee-Crown High School in Chicago's northwest suburbs was placed under a lockdown status during school drop off Wednesday morning.

District 300 Superintendent Susan Harkin said the lockdown was issued by administrators "as a precautionary measure" and "all students and staff are safe."

The incident that prompted the lockdown remained unclear, but Harkin said no students or staff were being allowed to enter or exit the Carpentersville building.

"Walkers, bike riders and families dropping off students at Dundee-Crown this morning are advised to await the direction of the building administration until we communicate that the lockdown has been lifted," a notice on the district's website read. "Students who take bus transportation must remain in their bus until the lockdown has been called off."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A district spokesman said the incident did not involve an active shooter and students were under a late start Wednesday.

Check back for more on this developing story.