Local organization launches fundraiser to help restaurant workers impacted by Los Angeles-area wildfires

Chicagoans are banding together to help people impacted by the massive fires in Los Angeles County.

A nonprofit organization made up of Chicago chefs is stepping up to help with relief efforts. More than 30 restaurants will take part in fundraising efforts to help restaurant workers impacted by the fires.

The founder of Chicago Chefs Cook told NBC Chicago it’s been hard seeing the images coming out of California.

Her organization’s mission is to unite and empower chefs to raise money for humanitarian crisis. The founder said chefs from across the Chicago area have been reaching out asking what they can do to help.

They came up with the idea to raise money by donating a portion of proceeds from one menu item to a charity that’s dedicated to helping those in the culinary and hospitality industries.

“The response, it’s just overwhelming that people are really active and engaged in pushing the message that we need to help and that we are a community that can do it,” Sarah Stegner, the organization's founder said. “Chicago is amazing and our community is generous and we’ve been through a lot ourselves and we understand and we want to make a difference in the world.”

The fundraiser starts on Jan. 13 and runs through the end of the month.

A list of participating restaurants is still being finalized. Click here for more information or if you would like to get involved.